International Camel Festival Starts In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 12 (IANS) The three-day International Camel Festival started on Friday with the Heritage Walk in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

On the first day of the festival, domestic and foreign tourists were seen engrossed in this celebration of folk culture.

The celebration started from Rampuriya Haveli with the decorated camels, robes and women dressed in traditional colorful costumes and folk artists participated in the Heritage Walk.

Local folk artists presented folk songs along with songs sung during Rammats and dances to introduce the local culture. During the heritage walk, the city residents warmly welcomed the guests by showering flowers and decorating rangoli at various places.

A festive atmosphere was created in the city park. A large number of tourists and local people arrived early morning to see the heritage walk. The walk started from Rampuriya Haveli, passed through the main roads of the city and ended at Rao Bikaji ki Tekri.

Rangoli, Mehndi and drawing competitions were organized for the participants by the Tourism Department at Bikaji ki Tekri, along with which the winning participants were rewarded with mementos.

