INDIA Bloc Will Finalise Seat Sharing On Time: Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 12 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the seat sharing formula between INDIA bloc alliance partners will be finalised on time in Bihar.

“Don't worry about the seat sharing arrangement. It will be finalised on time. The seats will be shared between the alliance partners. There is no need to discuss it in the media. When the time comes, the media will be informed about it,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also said that the seat sharing arrangement will take place soon.

The JD-U leaders KC Tyagi, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav have been raising voice against the delay in the seat sharing arrangement.

They said that INDIA bloc should at earliest plan for seat sharing as only few months remain for the Lok Sabha election.

These leaders have also blamed Congress for the delay in seat sharing as far as Bihar is concerned.

--IANS

ajk/dan