Medical Textiles Market Set To Exceed USD 37.53 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Technological And Rising Healthcare Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Textiles Market Size was valued at USD 26.80 billion by the end of 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030

Medical Textiles Market Size was valued at USD 26.80 bn by the end of 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030,CAGR of 4.3% during1 2022-2023

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Innovations in medical textiles propel the Medical Textiles Market growth, meeting global demand for improved healthcare solutions. The rising awareness of improved healthcare services and effective medical treatments drives the demand for medical textile products.The SNS Insider report indicates that the Medical Textiles Market Size was valued at USD 26.80 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 37.53 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2030.Buy Now Complete Report Of Medical Textiles Market@Market DynamicsDrivers:. The global Medical Textiles market is propelled by continuous advancements in electronic technology, particularly in the miniaturization of components like controllers, sensors, and batteries. This facilitates seamless integration of electronics with textiles, driving market expansion.. Another significant driving force is the increasing demand for advanced devices equipped with diverse functionalities, such as responsiveness and sensing capabilities to environmental stimuli like thermal, magnetic, chemical, mechanical, and electrical factors.Restraints:. The high cost associated with smart textiles is anticipated to impede the growth of the global Medical Textiles market. Compatibility issues also present a restraint, limiting the widespread adoption of these textiles.Challenges:. Compatibility concerns with different electrical systems and smart textiles are widespread challenges, creating obstacles for key market participants and hindering the consistent growth of the global smart textile industry.Opportunities:. Medical smart textile companies are presenting promising opportunities across various industries, as these textiles find applications in sports, fitness, and medical domains. They can be utilized to monitor vital human body metrics like heart rate, calories, body temperature, and various health indicators. The applications extend beyond sports and fitness, as smart textiles are extensively used in the military to transmit crucial information to soldiers on the battlefield. The potential for diverse applications positions smart textiles as a valuable asset in the market.Market Report Scope:Medicinal textiles are fiber-based products crucial in medical settings, requiring biocompatibility, resistance to chemicals, durability, and antimicrobial properties. Used in orthopedic, cardiovascular, and soft tissue implant closure procedures, medical textiles are versatile and play a vital role in healing wounds, replacing organs, and protecting medical staff. The market growth is driven by increased awareness of healthcare offerings, a rise in healthcare procedures, and support from governments in the form of funding for non-implantable goods.The market growth is influenced by increased awareness of better healthcare services, a rise in healthcare procedures, growing chronic populations, awareness of new wound care technologies, and government support for funding non-implantable goods. Additionally, there is an increasing inclination toward high-performing medical textile products, providing new opportunities for market growth.Market Analysis:The global medical textile market is witnessing a surge in demand, with the medical textile testing market estimated to grow at a significant CAGR. Key factors driving this growth include rising demand for medical textile products, technological developments, stringent quality and safety regulations, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, barriers such as lack of awareness in developing countries and high testing costs pose challenges. The growing elderly population contributes to market expansion, with an increased number of knee and joint replacement surgeries.Segment Analysis:By Type: The non-woven segment dominates the market with exceptional properties such as high air permeability, superior strength-to-weight ratio, high bacterial resistance, and excellent water vapor transmission capacity. These properties drive the segment's strong growth, capturing a substantial global revenue share of 46% in 2022.By Application:The healthcare and hygiene segment dominates the global industry, encompassing diverse products like face masks, medical bags, gowns, shoe covers, wipes, bedsheets, maternity pads, incontinence pads, drapes, caps, and sanitary napkins.Get a Sample Report of Medical Textiles Market @Market Segmentation:By Product. Surgical Gowns. Operating Room Drapes. Face Masks. Sterilization Wraps. Staff Uniforms. Hospital Bedding & Curtains. Wipes. OtherBy Type. Non-Woven. Woven. Knitted. OtherBy Application. Implantable Goods. Non-Implantable Goods. Healthcare & Hygiene Product. OthersKey Regional Development:Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 37% in 2022, driven by new non-woven fabric manufacturing facilities and expanded production lines in countries like China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand. North America is the second largest region in the medical textiles market due to increased awareness of new wound care technologies and a growing diabetic and aging population. Furthermore, In Europe, a rise in healthcare expenditure and the expansion of healthcare facilities contribute to market growth.Key Takeaways:. Medical Textiles Market is projected to exceed USD 37.53 billion by 2030.. Non-woven segment dominates the market with exceptional properties.. Asia Pacific leads the market, fueled by new manufacturing facilities and expanded production lines.Recent Developments:. In March 2022, Asahi Kasei formed a strategic partnership with Genomatica, Inc., regarding hexamethylenediamine (HMD) based on biomass-derived raw material (bio-HMD).. In May 2021, Munksjö introduced a new product portfolio offering fabrics for medical and civil use face masks, including biodegradable and compostable materials.Key players:ATEX Technologies, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bally Ribbon Mills, Freudenberg Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Life Threads LLc, Schoeller Switzerland, Vista Medical Ltd, Sensoria Inc., Gentherm, Siren, Pireta, AiQ Smart Clothing, Camira Fabrics, Carre Technologies Inc, 3teks, and Others.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Medical Textiles Market Demand By Product Type9.Emulsion Medical Textiles Market Demand By Type10 Medical Textiles Market Demand By End Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram