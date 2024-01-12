QCB Governor Meets Saudi Counterpart

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Governor of the Saudi Central Bank H E Ayman bin Mohammed Al Sayari, and his accompanying delegation. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and topics of mutual interest in the financial and banking fields.

