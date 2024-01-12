Political Slugfest Erupts In Bengal Over Fresh ED Raids

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 12 (IANS) With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continuing with its raid and search operations in the residences of West Bengal minister, a Trinamool Congress MLA and MLC on Friday, political slugfest erupted soon after.

Leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari advised the ruling party leaders at whose residences the raids were conducted to start packing their bags with ample woollen garments.

“The ED sleuths are operating on the basis of specific information. The state fire services Minister Sujit Basu was directly involved in the recruitment irregularities in Dum Dum (South) as the erstwhile deputy chairman of the urban civic body. This I have said before also and I am saying it again now,” he said.

The state commerce & industries, women & child development and social welfare Minister Dr Sashi Panja said that the raids were reflections of political vendetta.“The people of West Bengal know how BJP and the Union government are unleashing the central agencies solely with the intention of political vendetta,” she said.

Meanwhile, almost seven hours have passed since the simultaneous raid and search operations have started at the residences of Sujit Basu, veteran Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy and the ruling party councilor Subodh Chakraborty, the operations are still on.

Till the time the report was filed there was no indication on how long the raids would continue. Besides, the central armed forces police personnel escorting the ED officials, huge contingents of Bidhannagar City Police and Kolkata Police also have been deputed in front of the residences where the raids are on to prevent any kind of repetition of the recent attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

