Amir To Patronise Opening Ceremony As AFC Asian Cup Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronise the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup at the iconic Lusail Stadium today as Qatar is set to host the continental showpiece for a record third time.

The opening ceremony, which the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said“will be a surprise for everyone” will begin at 5 pm, two hours before hosts and defending champions Qatar take on Lebanon in the inaugural match.



How to reach stadiums for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Free transportation service for AFC Asian Cup ticketholders Lost chapter of 'Kelileh & Demneh' to dazzle at AFC Asian Cup opening ceremony

Read Also

Divided into six groups, Asia's 24 premier teams are vying for the prestigious title with nine world-class stadiums ready to host a total of 51 matches during the 30-day tournament.

This is the first time that the Asian Cup games will be played at FIFA World Cup venues as seven stadiums that hosted the Qatar 2022 matches are among the grounds to host the fixtures. The Lusail Stadium, which witnessed Lionel Messi's Argentina lifting the World Cup after a nail-biting final against France, will host the Asian Cup title clash on February 10.

Having hosted the tournament in 1988 and 2011, Qatar is expected to stage the most successful Asian Cup edition after organising the FIFA World Cup, recognised as the best-ever global football showpiece.

Qatar completed the preparations to host the Asian Cup in a record time after being announced as hosts in October 2022 following China's withdrawal from the hosting rights due to its zero-COVID policy.

“Just over a year ago, Qatar hosted the greatest-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup and now the stage is set for the grandest ever AFC Asian Cup to date,” the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said ahead of the kickoff.

“I am confident that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be remembered as Asian football's finest hour.”

Four-time winners Japan along with former champions Iran, South Korea and Australia will start as title contenders along with Qatar, who are seeking to retain their title in front of home fans after their triumph in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

Apart from action-packed matches, fans would be able to enjoy a vast array of entertainment activities across the country planned by the LOC on the sidelines of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lusail Stadium gates will open at 2 pm today with spectators being advised to reach the venue early to avoid inconvenience. A fan zone featuring cultural festivities, live shows and gaming areas has been set up at the stadium.