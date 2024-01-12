List Of Prohibited Items Inside Stadiums As AFC Asian Cup Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The local organising committee has listed several items which will not be permitted inside the stadium.

"Please refrain from bringing these items to the match. Security personnel will be obliged to confiscate them," the organisers said in an announcement on social media.

These items include:

- Mounts for photo and video equipment

- Recording or transmitting devices

- Backpacks

- Food and beverages

- Poles for flags or posters of any type

- Lighters, matches, and cigarettes

The much-awaited AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicks off today at the iconic 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, with a stunning opening ceremony and an opening match between Qatar and Lebanon.



Amir to patronise opening ceremony as AFC Asian Cup begins today

Qatar seek Asian Cup encore, ready for Lebanon opener Ambassadors applaud Asian Cup arrangements

Read Also