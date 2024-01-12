Al Harqah Lands Al Waab Cup With Henrique

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alanoud Khalifa A A Al Malki's owned and trained Al Harqah teamed up with jockey Carlos Henrique to grab the Al Waab Cup after a victory in feature at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The eight-year-old mare decided the 1400m Local Thoroughbred Handicap race with a late surge outpacing Wathnan Racing's Brahms, ridden by Soufiane Saadi, by three quarters of a length.

Finishing third in the feature was Maysara, who had Stephane Ladjadj in the saddle.

The 11th Al Uqda Meeting organized by Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club had seven races on the card with Nazwa, Deliver The Dream, Hazm Al Sulaimi, Full Gambit, Prince Nabeel and Maatnookh also notching up victories.