Bein Sports Reveals Exclusive AFCON 2023 Coverage Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Sports (beIN), the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has revealed its exclusive, extensive coverage plans for this month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 (AFCON 2023), which kicks off tomorrow. beIN will have four brand new dedicated beIN AFCON 2023 MAX channels in Arabic, English, and French ensuring subscribers can follow every pass, tackle, goal, and save at the biennial month-long tournament.

Africa's most prestigious tournament was first held in 1957 and will feature 24 national teams from across the continent, including reigning champions Senegal, Egypt, World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, and hosts Ivory Coast. With all 51 matches being broadcast live and exclusive, studios presented by some of beIN's best talent, and a host of original content, the broadcaster's breadth of coverage of AFCON 2023 will be unrivalled, demonstrating its dedication to bringing the vibrant diversity of African football to MENA audiences.

beIN will offer dedicated Arabic studios for all AFCON matches on beIN AFCON 2023 MAX 1 and MAX 2, while MAX 3 and MAX 4 will broadcast all matches live with English and French commentary respectively. beIN SPORTS NEWS will also offer 16-plus hours of live continuous daily coverage. Additionally, all five channels will simultaneously air a daily live morning show“Sport Morning” from 11:00 until 12:30 MECCA, which will also cover the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, taking place at the same time.

Matchday kick off times during the group stages are 17:00, 20:00, and 23:00 MECCA, with Arabic studio coverage starting at 16:00 and running until 01.30 MECCA.

beIN's AFCON 2023 programming also includes five documentaries about the Arab teams; nine episodes of Do You Know AFCON? testing viewers' knowledge of previous tournaments; four episodes of Memories of Africa that relive some of the showpiece's most memorable moments; 10 Witness programmes reviewing past AFCONs with the help of those who were there; two Games of My Life programmes featuring stars of yesteryear; and a dedicated documentary about Senegal and their maiden title from 2019. Each final since the 2004 tournament, as well as more than 70 other mini-matches and fillers using archive footage to create best player compilations and plenty more, will also be broadcast before the event's grand finale on February 11.

AFCON 2023 kicks off with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau at 23:00 MECCA in Abidjan.