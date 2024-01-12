Katara Marks Beginning Of AFC Asian Cup Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara released 5,000 homing pigeons yesterday in cooperation with the Center for Homing Pigeon Amateurs, marking the launch of Katara's activities accompanying the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, starting tomorrow until February 10.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, Katara General Manager, a number of Katara department directors, and several visitors.

The dazzling display of pigeons attracted the visitors, who were there to watch how these beautiful birds could create, through their flight, an enchanting sight resembling a wonderful work of art. The huge flocks of pigeons were heading to their destination, and they continued to hover in the sky like a wonderful painting, adding happiness and joy in the hearts of the audience, who rushed to take out their mobile phones to capture the beautiful scenes.

Katara had announced that from today, January 12, to February 10, it has lined up activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar, which includes a rich and diverse programme full of various forms of Qatari and Asian culture, art, and heritage, noting that Katara's visitors and fans of the tournament will experience an atmosphere of fun, entertainment and education provided by 46 diverse events in one place - Katara.