Minister Of Labour Meets Iranian Envoy

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar, H E Ali Salehabadi, yesterday. During the meeting, aspects of joint cooperation were discussed, especially in the areas of the labour sector, and ways to enhance and develop them.

