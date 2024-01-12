PM, PLO Official Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) H E Hussein Al Sheikh, who is visiting the country, yesterday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territory in addition to regional and international efforts to stop the war on Gaza.

During the meeting, His Excellency reiterated Qatar's continued mediation for an immediate cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to protect civilians and civilian property, and to deliver humanitarian assistance to the Strip without hindrance.