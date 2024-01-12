Kahramaa Ready For Uninterrupted Electricity Supply For Asian Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In conjunction with hosting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has announced its full readiness to supervise the progress of supplying stadiums and sports facilities with electricity. It will rely completely on the main electrical network to feed the tournament's operations and maintain the continuity of electricity.

Kahramaa contributed to the process of developing the infrastructure of stadiums and sports facilities in the country and supplied them with electrical power supply stations to support tournament operations.

The success of the sports edition of the World Cup, the largest sporting event in the country last year without interruptions, was the best proof of Kahramaa's achievements and its prominent role in providing electrical infrastructure and operating sports facilities with high efficiency.

Kahramaa also succeeded in ensuring the continuity of electrical power for official events and sporting events during 2023. Last year witnessed 12 sporting events. Kahramaa deployed 91 teams to support events. The total number of work hours completed by Kahramaa's technical teams was 1,134 working hours.

During these events, the electrical system did not record any interruption in service at the level of the main and sub-networks. According to data from the Electricity Network Affairs Department, the technical performance of the electrical network witnessed a significant improvement and reached levels recorded for the first time in the history of the electrical system and for the fifth year in a row in the electrical distribution network.

Kahramaa measures the reliability of the performance of the electrical distribution and transmission network with global performance indicators as follows:The SAIFI performance index (System Average Interruption Frequency Index) in the electrical distribution network, where the average number of interruptions per user reached 0.1232 times. This index has improved by 13.1% over the year 2022 due to a decrease in the number of faults by 10 faults compared to the previous year.

The SAIDI performance index (average power outage duration index) in the electricity distribution network, as the average subscriber outage duration reached 9,029 minutes per subscriber. This index has improved by 4% over the year 2022.

The performance indicator System Lost Minutes (SML) in the electrical transmission network, where the lost minutes of the system reached 0.447, which represents only 14.9% of the permissible annual limit, and indicates the continued high performance rates of the electrical transmission network from 2017 until now.