Expo 2023 Doha Launches Fan Zone Streaming AFC Matches

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha announced the inauguration of the Expo Fan Zone, a dedicated space within the Cultural Zone at Expo, located in Al Bidda Park. This innovative initiative aims to bring football enthusiasts together by streaming AFC matches throughout the competition, providing an exhilarating experience for fans and visitors alike.

Expo 2023 Doha's Fan Zone, set to open its doors today, January 12, will become the ultimate destination for football aficionados to come together, cheer for their favourite teams, and soak in the electrifying atmosphere of AFC matches.



List of prohibited items inside stadiums as AFC Asian Cup kicks off today

Qatar seek Asian Cup encore, ready for Lebanon opener Amir to patronise opening ceremony as AFC Asian Cup begins today

Read Also

The Fan Zone will be operational from 1pm to 11pm, ensuring ample time for visitors to catch the action live on the big screens.

Haifa Al Otaibi, Expo 2023 Doha's Public Relations & Communications Director, said:“Expo 2023 Doha is committed to creating an inclusive and engaging environment for all visitors. The Expo Fan Zone, streaming AFC matches, embodies our dedication to providing a diverse and captivating experience for fans, showcasing the intersection of sports and culture.”

Unlike traditional fan zones, access to Expo 2023 Doha's Fan Zone will not be restrictive, ensuring that the public can enjoy the football festivities in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

The location within the Cultural Zone at Expo, in Al Bidda Park, adds an extra layer of cultural richness to the overall experience, providing a unique backdrop for football celebrations.

In addition to the exciting matches broadcasted on the big screens, visitors to the Expo Fan Zone can look forward to a range of activities and amenities that enhance their overall experience. Expo 2023 Doha invites everyone to join in the celebration of football, culture, and community at the Expo Fan Zone.