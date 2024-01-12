Qatar Airways Invites Fans To Celebrate AFC Asian Cup At The Bistro By B12

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is kicking off its new partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) by offering football experiences at the Official Qatar Airways Fan Zone at The Bistro, in West Bay - Doha. The Bistro will welcome football fans from across the globe for an exciting sports fan experience, complete with live match screenings each day of the tournament, live acoustic performances on February 8 to 10 from Mark Shaw (of Then Jerico), additional fan activations, and VIP Majlis hospitality. Additional activations will also take place next door at B12 Beach Club Doha.

Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds, said:“The Asian Cup is set to be yet another massive sporting event delivered on home soil. As Official Airline Partner of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, we are excited to welcome local and international fans alike to the shores of Qatar Airways Group's very own 'The Bistro by B12' and 'B12 Beach Club'.”

“With a line-up of fun activities, the venue will serve as our fan-zone for football enthusiasts to enjoy what promises to be an action-packed tournament. We look forward to making this tournament a memorable one from start to finish, keeping fans in the heart of every sports partnership in our extensive portfolio.”

The AFC Asian Cup will open the 2024 sporting calendar today, January 12 in Doha. The tournament features 24 teams, including the defending champions, Qatar. The tournament represents the first international event since Qatar Airways signed a multi-year global partnership with the AFC until 2029. The partnership will run until 2029.

Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar are expected to host fans from competing countries throughout the month-long tournament. The airline's leisure division, Qatar Airways Holidays, is offering travel packages with return flights, a choice of hotels, and match tickets. These packages are designed to bring passionate fans closer than ever to the action and transform the way that fans across the continent experience Asian football.