Qatari Media Centre Concludes TV Presentation Skills Workshop

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Media Centre of the Ministry of Culture wrapped up the training course on TV presentation skills presented by the trainer Dr. Rania El Gamal.

The themes of the course broadly focused on the good presentation by TV anchors, introduced TV work environment, role of automated reader and the editorial team, how to write and present programs, and tools that should be in hand to perform this function.

The training course focused on the techniques of TV presentation, conversation skills, as well as strengthening expertise, culture, and information.

Director of the Qatari Media Center, journalist Iman Al Kaabi elucidated that such courses and workshops primarily aim to offer qualitative training for those operating in media field, alongside those who desire to join this field, as well as upgrade their capabilities.

She revealed that new set of free-of-charge courses and workshops will be announced via digital platforms of the Qatari Media Centre.