Education Minister Discusses Bilateral Ties With Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met with Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi to discuss the bilateral partnership between Italy and Qatar on education, universities and research. Italian and Qatari education institutions already enjoy solid ties and fruitful partnerships and it is both parties' joint endeavour to foster such activities even more, with the common objective of enhancing people to people relations and promote innovation.
MENAFN12012024000063011010ID1107712697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.