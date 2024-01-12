Education Minister Discusses Bilateral Ties With Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met with Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar H E Paolo Toschi to discuss the bilateral partnership between Italy and Qatar on education, universities and research. Italian and Qatari education institutions already enjoy solid ties and fruitful partnerships and it is both parties' joint endeavour to foster such activities even more, with the common objective of enhancing people to people relations and promote innovation.

