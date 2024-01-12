Katara Opens 'Stars Of Asia' And 'Taraab' Photo And Art Exhibitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of Katara's activities accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Cultural Village Foundation, Katara opened on Wednesday the exhibition by the Qatari artist Lulwah Al Mansouri. He also opened the“Stars of Asia” exhibition by photographer Haitham bin Salim Al Shukairi, organised by Katara in cooperation with the Qatar Photography Centre.

The opening was attended by a number of their excellencies, ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps in the State of Qatar, and an elite group of media professionals and arts and culture audiences.

Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti praised the two exhibitions and the various artistic angles they presented, saying:“Just as the Qatari artist Lulwah Al Mansouri excelled in drawing her paintings by using dirt as a creative tool and made us live the atmosphere of the places inspired by our memories and our authentic heritage, the Omani photographer Haitham Salim Al Shukairi also entertained us. Al Shukairi presented wonderful and selected shots from the previous edition of the Asian Cup to show the atmosphere of enthusiasm, encouragement and competition.”

He stressed Katara's constant keenness to provide diverse artistic experiences, whether in the topics it addresses or through its methods and techniques, indicating that Katara's programming during the Qatar Asian Cup period will be full of distinguished events, activities and exhibitions.

The Taraab exhibition, which continues until January 24, includes 36 paintings.