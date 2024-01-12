Results Of The IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (DAICS®) 2023 2H Review

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2nd Half 2023 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS®"), aiming to provide the professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens and a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: 1-Industry/2-Sector/3-Sub-sector; for Asset Backed Tokens: 1-Asset Type/2-Branch/ 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:



a) Cryptocurrencies



i) Structure and definitions



Tier 1: Industry Changes

The industry groups remain unchanged with 5 industries.



1) Payment (110)



2) Infrastructure (120)



3) Financial services (130),



4) Tech & Data (140) and



5) Media & Entertainment (150).



Tier 2: Sector Changes



The number of sectors remain unchanged with 16 sectors. There is modification in definition under Tech& Data (140)/ Storage & Sharing sector.



Modification in sector name and definition.



Before After



File Storage & Sharing (14010) Storage & Sharing (14010)



Updated Sector 14010 definition:



Under DAICS®, Crypto assets/protocols that "provide decentralized storage



and/or sharing of data filing and resources"



ii) Classification Changes



Immutable (IMX)



Before After



Industry: Infrastructure (120) Industry: Media & Entertainment (150)



Sector: Scaling & Sharding (12030) Sector: Gaming (15030)



iii) Green coins label



There are 6 Greens coins in this review:



HBARG



ETHG



ADAG



NEARG



ALGOG



IMXG



First 5 of them come from Infrastructure industry, while IMX is from Media & Entertainment industry.



iv) Coverage of DAICS®



DAICS ® coin coverage : top 50 coins by market capitalization



DAICS ® market capitalization coverage: 96.878%*



The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.069%



Member changes within the TOP 50 coins in DAICS® : 7



(For more details about the industry weighting and the 7 changes, please see Appendix 4).



*As of 6th December 2023, based on past 90 days market capitalization ranking including all coins* (exclude stable coins and pure DAO governance tokens)



Note: G as ' Green ' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability



* * (For details on Industry & Sector definitions under DAICS®, please refer to official website: ix-index)



b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)



i) Structure and definitions



Modification in definition



Before



An ABT shall be supported by a tangible asset or a representation of a tangible asset in a defined and known exchange ratio between the ABT and the related asset.



After



An ABT shall be supported by a tangible real-world asset or a representation of a tangible asset in a defined and known exchange ratio between the ABT and the related asset.



Tier 1: Asset Types Changes



The asset types remain unchanged at 6



1) Culture (205),



2) Real Estate (215),



3) Financials (235),



4) Entertainment (255),



5) Natural Resources (265), and



6) Green Economy (275)



Tier 2: Branch Changes



The branches remain unchanged at 31.



(For details on Asset types and Branches, please refer to Appendix 3).



ii) Classification Changes



Nil



iii ) Coverage of DAICS®



IX Asia Indexes has not started to classify any ABT. ABTs will be added to DAICS® in the next stage when a fair amount of popular asset-backed tokens are available in the market. Although there has been an increase in the number of asset-backed tokens, no



significant use cases with proper market policy have emerged. A new ABT registry will be made available to the public. A classification summary and definition table are available at Appendix 5 & 6.



For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the "IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System"- principle and guiding methodology on the company website .



All classification changes including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index will take effect on 1st February, 2024.



For more details on our DAICS® qualification criteria, please email [email protected] .



Appendix 1



The structure of DAICS ®



Please refer to company website



Appendix 2



IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS®")



Please refer to company website



Appendix 3



DAICS Updated Cryptocurrencies Industry-Sector diagram



DAICS current ABT Asset Types diagram



Please refer to company website



Appendix 4



In and out in DAICS® Top 50 cryptos









In

Out

1.

Kaspa (KAS)

ApeCoin (APE)

2.

Mantle (MNT)

Fantom (FTM G )

3.

Optimism (OP)

EOS (EOS)

4.

Thorchain (RUNE)

Pax Dollar (USDP)

5.

Immutable (IMXG)

The Sandbox (SAND)

6.

Injective (INJ)

Decentraland (MANA)

7.

Render (RNDR)

Axie Infinity (AXS)



Industry

Weighting (%)

Payment

69.00

Infrastructure

25.10

Financial Services

4.09

Tech & Data

0.43

Media & Entertainment

1.39



Category

Industry

Sector

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies

Payment:



Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

Transaction & Payment

BTC



XRP



TON



LTC



BCH

XLM



XMR



CRO



KAS

Stablecoin

USDT



USDC



DAI

TUSD



BUSD

Infrastructure:



Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc

Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract

ETHG



SOL



ADAG



TRX



LINK



AVAX



ETC

HBARG



ICP



APTOS



NEAR



INJ



ALGOG

Interoperability

DOT



ATOM

WBTC



QNT

Scaling & Sharding

MATIC



MNT



OP

ARB



STX

Supporting System

Nil



Financial services:



Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services

Exchange Tokens

BNB



LEO



OKB

UNI



RUNE

Lending & Borrowing

AAVE



Staking

LDO



Tech & Data:



Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology

Storage & Sharing * *

FIL



VET

RNDR

Data Management

GRT



Artificial Intelligence

Nil



Media & Entertainment:



Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

Social Media

DOGE

SHIB

Streaming

Nil



Gaming

IMXG



Metaverse

EGLD





Category

Industry

Sector

Sector definition

Cryptocurrencies (1)

Payment: (110)



Definition



Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.

Transaction & Payment



(11010)

Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange

Stablecoin



(11020)

Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of reference asset

Infrastructure: (120)



Definition



Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc.

Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract



(12010)

layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract

Interoperability



(12020)

Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem

Scaling & Sharding



(12030)

Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker

Supporting System



(12040)

Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network

Financial services: (130)



Definition



Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services

Exchange Tokens



(13010)

Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies

Lending & Borrowing



(13020)

Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options

Staking



(13030)

Holding and "staking" of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations

Tech & Data: (140)















Definition



Provision of data management and storage, and development of



innovative crypto technology

Storage & Sharing*



(14010)

Crypto protocols that provide decentralized storage and/or sharing of data filing and resources.

Data Management



(14020)

Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications

Artificial Intelligence



(14030)

Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform.

Media & Entertainment: (150)







Definition



Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles

Social Media



(15010)

Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector

Streaming



(15020)

Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites

Gaming



(15030)

Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry

Metaverse



(15040)

Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.



Category

Asset Type

Branch

Sub -branch

Asset-Backed Tokens (2)

Culture: (205)



Definition



Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc.

Art



(20510)





This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market

Sports



(20520)

Festive Collectibles



(20530)

Design IPs



(20540)

Drama and Play IPs



(20550)

Real Estate:(215)



Definition



Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land

Commercial Property



(21510)

Residential Property



(21520)

Governmental Property



(21530)

Residential and Commercial Land



(21540)

Financials: (235)



Definition



Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi).

Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)



(23510)

Tokenised Debts



(23520)

Tokenised REITs



(23530)

Entertainment: (255)



Definition



Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas.

Movies



(25510)





This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market



Following definition of the United Nations



17 sustainable development goals2

Songs



(25520)

Concerts



(25530)

Gaming (NEW)



(25540)

All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles



(25550)

Natural Resources: (265)



Definition



Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals.

Precious Metals



(26510)

Agricultural



(26520)

Energy



(26530)

Metals



(26540)

Green Economy(275)



Definition



Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG2s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives.

No Poverty & Zero Hunger



(27510)

Good Health and Well-Being



(27520)

Quality Education



(27530)

Gender Equality



(27540)

Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable and Clean Energy



(27550)

Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals



(27560)

Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions



(27570)

Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production



(27580)

Climate Action



(27590)

Life Below Water & Life on Land



(27500)



*Based on 6th December 2023Note: G as '' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainabilitylabelling for change in definition in this reviewas for wrapped cryptocurrencies that are classified but not included as top 50 due to duplication of market cap2 United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals#IXAsiaIndexesThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About DAICS® DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens ("ABT"), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On cryptocurrencies side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 industry sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.About IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee") is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.The establishment of the Working Group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects.For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit .