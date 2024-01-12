Invitation To Presentation Of Scatec ASA’S Fourth Quarter Results 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 12 January 2024: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Friday 26 January 2024 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am, this time at House of Oslo (the auditorium), Ruseløkkveien 34, 0251 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website , or Scatec webcast Q4 2023 .



For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, ...

For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications & Government Affairs, ...

