Journey To Overcome Domestic Abuse Unfolds In Emma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emma

Denise Cairns portrays young lady's process of healing from mistreatment

AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A fun-loving girl loses the only people who love her in an accident that also maims her. In the aftermath, she is left defenseless with her abusers. Denise Cairns' "Emma" is a story showing how the human spirit can remain unbreakable even in the bleakest of situations and that hope will always arise.Data from the Center of Disease Control (CDC) shows that at least one in seven children experience abuse or neglect each year, which is likely to be an underestimate as many cases could be unreported. Moreover, in 2020 the United States saw 1,750 children die from abuse and neglect. With "Emma," Cairns depicts this sobering reality of abuse and neglect, while showing that hope can arise even in the most desperate conditions.In the accident that cost "Emma" her leg, her beloved aunt and uncle also perished. She is left only with her brother and her sadistic brother who mistreat her. Readers will see how "Emma" hangs on and how the aid of a social worker changes her life. Cairns portrays her protagonist undergoing a process of healing and self-discovery. With this story, Cairns conveys the hardships she had to overcome and shows her readers that they too can prevail over their struggles."I was 23 when I learnt how to read, it took a few years after that I felt confident in myself to start writing. Just know if I can overcome my own issues, you can - all you need to do is try." Cairns says.About the AuthorDenise Cairns was born in England and her family moved to Australia when she was two. She has a large family of seven children and eight grandchildren. Cairns has been on the Kate Delaney Radio Show to promote her work.

BookTrail Agency

BookTrail Agency

+1 8884463094

email us here