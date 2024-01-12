BJP Forms 20 Clusters For 80 LS Seats In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 12 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will form 20 clusters for 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and senior leaders who are given responsibility will be accountable for the same.

Each cluster will comprise of three to five Lok Sabha seats and UP ministers, MPs and MLAs will be given responsibility of the clusters.

The network will be strengthened up to the booth level in the clusters.

According to party sources, UP minister Anil Rajbhar will look after Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha seats while senior minister Surya Pratap Shahi will look after Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia seats.

UP Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh will be responsible for Ayodhya, Gonda and Balrampur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Minister Aseem Arun will be in charge of Hathras, Mathura and Aligarh seats while minister Girish Yadav is in-charge of Varanasi, Ghazipur and Chandauli cluster.

A senior party functionary said that all ministers, MPs and MLAs will stay in the villages till February 12 and a meeting of those in charge will be held in Delhi on January 16.

That villages are central to the BJP plan is already apparent from the party's drive to connect with all the 58,000 villages through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' through which the party has rolled out a mega doorstep delivery of government schemes across the state.

"At these chaupals, the party cadres would talk about the various rural outreach measures of the double engine BJP governments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh," the functionary said.

The manifesto will be prepared on the basis of feedback received from the public in rural areas.

The BJP has also formulated plans to connect with youth in colleges and hostels. The BJP has also started delegating work, tasking booth level committees with the exercise of getting the voters“to come out and vote” in April-May Lok Sabha polls.

