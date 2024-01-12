'Wanted To Apply What I Learn From MS Dhoni...', Says Shivam Dube After Match-Winning Show In Mohali

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Shivam Dube has attributed the change in his attitude and approach to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, following a match-winning performance of 60 off 40 balls in India's six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20I.

Dube, who returned to the T20I XI for the first time since the Asian Games in October last year, showcased stellar performance with a half-century and bowling figures of 1 for 9 to headline India's 1-0 lead in three-match series.

"When I came to bat, I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni about finishing games. I keep speaking to Mahi bhai. He tells me about how to tackle different situations. He has given me two-three tips and rated my batting. So, I feel if he rates my batting then I'll keep playing well. My confidence went up because of that," Dube was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Dubey mentioned that the support from both Dhoni and the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, provides him with the confidence to excel in his performances.

"Both allow me to bat higher in the order. There's a lot of work to be done and I know they will back me and want me to do well. So, that makes me feel a lot more positive," he said.

Dubey bowled the ninth and 12th overs and scalped a crucial wicket, dismissing Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran with finesse. Speaking about his bowling performance, the 30-year-old all-rounder said: The changes have not come suddenly," Dube said of his bowling. In the off-season, I worked a lot on my fitness.

"After that, I bowled a lot in domestic cricket too so things kept improving. I was able to find the right areas and also generated decent pace."

