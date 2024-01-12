Swiss Cinemas Continued Post-Pandemic Recovery In 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Based on the provisional figures for 2023, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) noted a trend towards recovery, it wrote on Friday, with admissions rising by 20% compared to 2022.

Last year, 436 new films were shown in cinemas, compared to 449 in 2022. According to Procinema, the umbrella organisation for Swiss cinema and film distribution companies, the US film Barbie from Warner Bros. was the most popular release in German-speaking Switzerland with around 480,000 admissions, ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water from Disney with around 421,000 admissions and The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal, which garnered around 362,000 admissions.

The most successful Swiss film was Bon Schuur Ticino by Beat Schlatter, which racked up some 97,000 admissions. Die Nachbarn von oben by Sabine Boss managed 70,000 admissions and Der Bestatter – der Film with Mike Müller got 67,000.

According to the FSO, more European films were shown in Swiss cinemas in 2023 (48%) than US films (24%) and films from the rest of the world (28%). Although they were outnumbered, films produced in the US accounted for 60% of all screenings and 68% of all admissions.

Swiss films achieved a market share of 6% in 2023. According to the FSO, this is 1 percentage point more than in 2022.