New Year's Photos From The Swiss Government

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) In Bildern: Der Schweizer Bundesrat im Wandel der Zeit



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Español (es) El Gobierno de Suiza a través de los tiemposPortuguês (pt) Governo federal publica foto de 2022中文 (zh) 瑞士联邦委员历年合影Français (fr) Le Conseil fédéral à travers les époquesعربي (ar) الصور الرسمية للحكومة الفدرالية السويسريةPусский (ru) На фоне Швейцарии снимается правительство!日本語 (ja) 新年恒例 スイス内閣閣僚の集合写真Italiano (it) I volti dei membri del Governo nelle foto ufficiali per il nuovo anno

This year's photo shows the seven government ministers and the Federal Chancellor (left) gathered in front of a mountain panorama. The photo was taken by Bern photographer Sina Guntern at the Federal Palace in the Swiss capital.

The photographer created the panorama herself. The ministers pose in front of a canvas showing mountains such as the Matterhorn, Monte San Salvatore in canton Ticino, the Chasseral in the Bernese Jura, and the Säntis.

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency for 2024, wanted this year's photo to emphasise the values of optimism, cohesion and anticipation that are“particularly important in difficult times”.

Optimism“allows us to believe in Switzerland's ability to meet the challenges of our time by making the most of its strengths”, the Federal Chancellery said in a statement on December 31.

Cohesion“enables us to shoulder our responsibilities together and take courageous decisions” and anticipation allows us to build up the momentum we need to overcome the obstacles of tomorrow, said the Chancellery.

“Many people in our country are deeply shaken by what is happening in the world,” said Ahmerd. It is essential to act decisively during these times, she said.

According to the Federal Chancellery, the photo symbolises the fact that the Swiss government defends these values and uses them as a backdrop for its actions. Around 40,000 copies of the image were printed. It can also be downloaded and ordered from the federal government website.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Sort by Newest first Oldest first