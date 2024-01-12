Visit To A Swiss Gun Fair

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
An der Waffenbörse in Lausanne
Español
(es)
Visita a la Feria de Armas de Lausana.
中文
(zh)
参观洛桑武器交易会
عربي
(ar)
زيارة لبورصة الأسلحة بلوزان
Français
(fr)
Visite de la Bourse aux armes de Lausanne (original)
日本語
(ja)
ローザンヌの銃見本市
Italiano
(it)
Visita alla Borsa delle armi di Losanna, video
The Beaulieu exhibition centre in Lausanne was busy from the moment the doors of the Lausanne gun fair opened on December 1. Visitors came from all over the country – mostly men but families too – to stroll among the roughly 100 stands where they can find gun racks, modern and antique pistols, gleaming cutlery and survival kits.
The event also attracts foreign visitors. The police forces of three Swiss cantons are on hand to handle applications for gun permits.
Switzerland's largest gun fair is held in Lucerne every spring.
