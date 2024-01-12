ODOP Program Surpasses 50 Aggregators In 'Brand India' Mission

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 12 (KNN) The One District One Product (ODOP) program, led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has achieved a milestone by enlisting more than 50 aggregators, sharing the common objective of 'Brand India'.

ODOP aims to realise the vision of fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The concept is to select, brand, and promote one product fr0m each district.

The ODOP program has created a diverse community of aggregators across 25+ States and Union Territories, representing over 160 districts. The initiative focuses on informing consumers about the origins of product ingredients, building a unique identity, and promoting awareness.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated,“The focus is on enhancing efficacy and providing an immersive experience, ultimately inviting the world to authentically 'Experience India'.”

The aggregators leverage inventive and eco-friendly packaging methods, coupled with compelling storytelling elements, to showcase product promotions.

These creative approaches enrich the customer experience and contribute to a comprehensive narrative of the product and the artisans' remarkable journey.

(KNN Bureau)