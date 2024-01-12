Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2023 Q4) & IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series Half Yearly Review (2H)

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 January 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2023 4th quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series and second-half yearly review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Series. The constituent change for ixCrypto Index Series will be effective on 19 January, 2024 (Friday), while the constituent change for IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series will be effective on 1st February 2024 (Thursday). The results of the constituent reviews and exchange review as follows:



1. Constituent Review- ixCrypto Index Series



1.1. ixCrypto Index



The number of constituents cryptos will decrease to 25 constituents with no addition and 3 deletions:



Addition



No addition



Deletions



Toncoin Arbitrum The Graph After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 80.65%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 72.37%*. The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 19 January, 2024 (Friday).



Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1 to USD1(+22.32%)#, and an increase in the daily volume from USD29bn to USD52bn(+79.3%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 56.65% since the last review.



1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes



The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 5 EW Index ("IXEW5") and ixCrypto 5 SR Index ("IXSR5").



Addition



Solana Deletion



Dogecoin The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto 10 EW Index ("IXEW10") and ixCrypto 10 SR Index ("IXSR10").



Additions



Avalanche Chainlink

Deletions



Polkadot Litecoin

The following constituent changes will be made to ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ("IXAEW10") and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ("IXASR10").



Additions



Avalanche Chainlink

Deletions



Litecoin Toncoin

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series



2.1. ixCrypto Stablecoin Index



The number of constituent cryptos will remain unchanged at 5 with no additions and deletions. Stablecoin comprises around 9% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 99% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.



Addition



No addition



Deletion



No deletion



2.2. ixCrypto Infrastructure Index



The number of constituent cryptos will increase to 21 constituents with 5 additions and no deletion:



Additions



Optimism Mantle Injective Quant Stacks

Deletion



No deletion



3. Exchange Review



As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:



Selected Exchanges



Binance Bitforex Upbit Bitrue DigiFinex Coinbase Exchange Huobi Global (New) OKEx Bybit BitMart

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email [email protected]



More details about the ixCrypto and IX Digital Asset indexes, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website



*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)



#As of 31 December 2023, based on past 90 days average



Appendix 1



ixCrypto Index ("IXCI")





Universe

All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world

Selection Criteria

Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ("MC") coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume

Number of Constituents

Variable/25 in Q4 2023

Launch Date

12th December 2018

Base Date

3rd December 2018

Base Value

1,000

Reconstitution Rule

If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.

Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency

Quarterly and with a fast entry rule

Weighting Methodology

Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%

Currency

US Dollar

Dissemination

Every 5 seconds for 24x7

Website







Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off Price

Cumulative Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$710,011,290,035

$19,367,693,294

$42156.90

51.79%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$236,737,137,982

$9,424,628,572

$2292.07

69.05%

33.60%

3

XRP

$31,948,997,631

$1,340,420,280

$0.62

71.38%

4.10%

4

Solana

$22,770,795,412

$2,003,322,840

$101.85

73.05%

5.33%

5

Cardano

$14,005,981,550

$469,994,712

$0.60

74.07%

2.60%

6

Dogecoin

$10,988,845,782

$578,851,817

$0.09

74.87%

1.57%

7

TRON

$8,760,525,471

$237,178,712

$0.11

75.51%

1.14%

8

Avalanche

$7,801,976,492

$740,076,270

$39.39

76.08%

1.76%

9

Chainlink

$7,071,116,040

$613,315,798

$15.19

76.59%

1.05%

10

Polygon

$6,920,000,454

$487,737,725

$0.95

77.10%

1.11%

11

Polkadot

$6,903,950,598

$263,533,355

$8.37

77.60%

1.29%

12

Litecoin

$5,150,264,718

$320,082,788

$73.31

77.98%

0.66%

13

Shiba Inu

$5,048,284,547

$194,677,616

$0.00

78.34%

0.75%

14

Bitcoin Cash

$4,601,694,983

$213,579,774

$271.10

78.68%

0.65%

15

Cosmos

$3,335,223,311

$168,983,140

$10.77

78.92%

0.50%

16

Stellar

$3,331,773,012

$93,364,735

$0.13

79.17%

0.46%

17

Uniswap

$3,144,136,184

$149,548,886

$7.38

79.40%

0.54%

18

Monero

$3,029,095,797

$83,125,749

$165.77

79.62%

0.37%

19

Ethereum Classic

$2,667,372,047

$202,205,146

$22.28

79.81%

0.39%

20

Hedera

$2,107,917,566

$68,617,065

$0.09

79.96%

0.36%

21

Filecoin

$2,070,533,478

$175,084,363

$6.03

80.12%

0.36%

22

Aptos

$1,935,966,688

$172,487,660

$9.43

80.26%

0.35%

23

NEAR Protocol

$1,861,794,659

$190,992,369

$3.67

80.39%

0.45%

24

Lido DAO

$1,859,249,152

$85,722,300

$2.73

80.53%

0.30%

25

VeChain

$1,674,521,972

$51,867,907

$0.04

80.65%

0.31%





Index Constituents

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20%

46.08%

10.00%

36.49%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20%

26.62%

10.00%

21.08%

10.00%

31.16%

3

XRP

20%

9.30%

10.00%

7.37%

10.00%

10.89%

4

Solana

20%

10.60%

10.00%

8.40%

10.00%

12.41%

5

Cardano

20%

7.40%

10.00%

5.86%

10.00%

8.66%

6

Dogecoin

-

-

10.00%

4.55%

10.00%

6.73%

7

TRON

-

-

10.00%

3.89%

10.00%

5.74%

8

Avalanche

-

-

10.00%

4.82%

10.00%

7.12%

9

Chainlink

-

-

10.00%

3.72%

10.00%

5.52%

10

Polygon

-

-

10.00%

3.82%

10.00%

5.67%

11

Polkadot

-

-

-

-

10.00%

6.10%





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off Price

Cumulative



Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Ethereum

$236,737,137,982

$9,424,628,572

$2,292.07

17.27%

40.00%

2

Solana

$22,770,795,412

$2,003,322,840

$101.85

18.93%

16.89%

3

Cardano

$14,005,981,550

$469,994,712

$0.60

19.95%

8.23%

4

TRON

$8,760,525,471

$237,178,712

$0.11

20.59%

3.62%

5

Avalanche

$7,801,976,492

$740,076,270

$39.39

21.16%

5.56%

6

Chainlink

$7,071,116,040

$613,315,798

$15.19

21.67%

3.34%

7

Polygon

$6,920,000,454

$487,737,725

$0.95

22.18%

3.52%

8

Polkadot

$6,903,950,598

$263,533,355

$8.37

22.68%

4.08%

9

Cosmos

$3,335,223,311

$168,983,140

$10.77

22.92%

1.58%

10

Ethereum Classic

$2,667,372,047

$202,205,146

$22.28

23.12%

1.25%

11

Internet Computer

$2,284,576,037

$84,453,328

$12.33

23.29%

2.16%

12

Hedera

$2,107,917,566

$68,617,065

$0.09

23.44%

1.13%

13

Aptos

$1,935,966,688

$172,487,660

$9.43

23.58%

1.12%

14

NEAR Protocol

$1,861,794,659

$190,992,369

$3.67

23.72%

1.43%

15

Optimism

$1,641,812,480

$220,651,044

$3.61

23.84%

1.27%

16

Mantle

$1,541,937,073

$145,611,363

$37.30

23.95%

1.21%

17

Injective

$1,493,815,785

$72,879,360

$0.66

24.06%

0.80%

18

Arbitrum

$1,336,333,548

$355,443,156

$1.49

24.16%

0.73%

19

Quant

$1,248,483,215

$22,847,122

$148.19

24.25%

0.69%

20

Stacks

$1,135,450,189

$74,825,217

$1.42

24.33%

0.69%

21

Algorand

$1,131,121,797

$71,420,860

$0.22

24.41%

0.70%





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off price

Cumulative



Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Tether

$87,250,306,750

$38,211,613,854

$1.000381

6.36%

40.00%

2

USD Coin

$24,756,716,120

$4,457,537,147

$1.000330

8.17%

40.00%

3

Dai

$5,347,448,437

$209,697,160

$0.999455

8.56%

12.34%

4

TrueUSD

$3,074,324,303

$254,793,910

$0.999975

8.78%

5.33%

5

Binance USD

$1,746,648,191

$395,060,115

$1.000236

8.91%

2.33%



Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

.IXEI1



As of 31 December 2023* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market CapSelection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the "ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper" on our website.