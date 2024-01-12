(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator of drug delivery platforms, recently filed a pre-IND meeting request letter with the FDA, initiating communication regarding the development of its DehydraTECH-CBD as a treatment for hypertension

The company has been undertaking preparatory programs in readiness for the meeting, as well as an IND application filing

The pre-IND meeting will confirm the details of the company's IND-enabling program Lexaria also announced it had licensed its DehydraTECH technology to AnodGen, with the announcement following similar out-licensing agreements with Valcon Medical and Premier Science

Early last September, global innovator

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

was pleased to announce it had formally commenced the process toward an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application filing with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) with its DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the treatment of hypertension ( ).

According to the September 8 news release, Lexaria had retained the services of an expert regulatory affairs and quality assurance consulting group that would help prepare the company for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The group would also assist Lexaria with designing the requisite...

