Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Achieves Key Milestone In Global Expansion Plan With Justcbd Launch On Amazon UK

Flora Growth completed the acquisition of Just Brands LLC and High Roller Private Label LLC, owners of the JustCBD brand, on February 28, 2022

The company then expanded its operational footprint in Europe and the UK in May 2022 to further its international growth strategy

JustCBD products, including gummies and tinctures, will be available



starting this month in a pilot-only program Flora Growth is optimistic that this launch will allow the company to reach a larger consumer base as it works towards further expanding its operations across Europe

On February 28, 2022,

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC)

completed the acquisition of 100% equity interests of Just Brands LLC and High Roller Private Label LLC, owners of the JustCBD brand. The transaction, which involved a consideration of $16 million in cash and 9.5 million in privately issued Flora common shares, was a move by Flora Growth to explore global expansion opportunities and increase the company's customer database ( ).

By mid-May 2022, Flora Growth had already announced the expansion of its operational footprint in Europe and the United Kingdom to further its international growth strategy. But, more importantly, the move signaled the company's assertive push to broaden the reach for its JustCBD's

