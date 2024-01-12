Expanding Array Of API Enhancements Through Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Patented Drug Technology Bodes Well For New Patient Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Drug bioavailability enhancement technology developer Lexaria Bioscience is working to increase the number of potential new solutions to unmet medical needs and improving existing treatments for other chronic conditions

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH solution transforms a wide variety of orally and topically administered products into enhanced solutions that make the active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) more rapidly available and effective at lower doses



DehydraTECH-enhanced products have also demonstrated the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier through fatty acid transport proteins

The company's ongoing series of tests of different DehydraTECH-enhanced products has led to a pre-IND filing with the FDA for a prospective registered treatment for hypertension, while other anticipated potential therapies target seizures, nicotine addiction and erectile dysfunction

The COVID pandemic that roiled the world's healthcare systems during the past two years (and appears to be hospitalizing an increasing number of patients again ( ) revealed a marked demand for repurposing existing drugs for unanticipated treatments, particularly prior to the provisional development of various targeted vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus

( ).



New data analysis has revealed the potential for several existing biopharma products to be repositioned to treat patients with unmet medical needs, potentially opening the way for dozens of new solutions to...

