(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria sold Premier Wellness Science Co. exclusive rights to use its patented DehyraTECH(TM) in Japan in a variety of CBD products

Valcon Medical A/S also signed an agreement with Lexaria to use its platform for medical cannabis applications in Europe AnodGen Bioceuticals received a pharmaceutical license to use the platform for manufacturing and distributing CBD API powders in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

kicked off the month by announcing an exclusive license to Premier Wellness Science Co. for the use of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology in Japan in a variety of CBD products. Announced on June 3, this license would cover oral or non-liquid products and can be used in topical, hair-care, lip-care, and cosmetics segments.



Premier is a wholesale and retail marketer of cosmetics and health foods in Japan. It also provides information and consulting services to entities in the anti-aging, beauty, and health industries. In addition, Premier also offers market research, data collection, and analysis for its...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .