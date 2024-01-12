Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Expands Reach Of Its Drug Delivery Technology Through Newly Inked Agreements With Beverage Developer Bevnology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Drug delivery technology innovator Lexaria Bioscience has developed a patented technology showing superiority in animal and human testing as a means of improving existing drug brands' performance and establishing new solutions for unmet medical needs

The company recently announced agreements with beverage developer BevNology to expand production capabilities for Lexaria's own growing list of B2B clientele and empowering BevNology to offer DehydraTECH products with active ingredients derived from hemp including CBD under BevNology and partnered brands



The technology is called DehydraTECH - improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery

Lexaria also recently announced an agreement with Ireland's Anodgen Bioceuticals that allows Anodgen to manufacture and distribute DehydraTECH processed cannabinoid API powders within Europe including the UK, Australia and New Zealand

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has built the reputation of its patented DehydraTECH drug delivery technology through a growing data set of potential medicinal applications and through an expanding list of licensing agreements with third-party companies interested in its potential for cannabidiol (“CBD”)-based products.



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH technology transforms a wide variety of orally and topically administered products into enhanced solutions that make the APIs more rapidly available and effective at...

