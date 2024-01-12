Cannabisnewsbreaks Bevcanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE:7BC) Launches Keef Beverages In Ontario Through The OCS

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BevCanna Enterprises (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) , an emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, today announced the shipment of its award-winning Keef Brands cannabis-infused beverages to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). According to the update, the Keef products will be available in Ontario retail locations across the province and online at OCS in October 2021. The products are also expected to hit British Columbia and Alberta shelves by early November 2021.“We're very excited to launch these top-selling and highly anticipated beverages in Ontario through the OCS,” said BevCanna's President Melise Panetta.“The OCS is the largest retailer of cannabis products in Canada and will set the stage for rapid expansion across the country. It's a significant milestone for BevCanna and will act as the model for future launches for our existing and new beverage partners and clients.”

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises is a diversified health and wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients. With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP-certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna's extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands. For more information about the company, visit .

