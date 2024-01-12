Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Becomes The Latest Tech Company Listed On The NASDAQ Capital Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion received approval for its application for NASDAQ up-listing, and commenced trading on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the company's current trading symbol,“FNGR”

The approval marks a key milestone for the company as it plans to execute an ambitious growth strategy for the 2022 calendar year It marks FingerMotion's second successful up-listing application with the first one (for the OTCQB Venture Marketplace) having gone through back in February 2019

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) just announced listing its shares of common stocks on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The approval, which came on December 27, 2021, has seen FingerMotion become the latest technology company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, a move that offers the company great exposure within the investment community ( ).

FingerMotion's listing marks a significant milestone, particularly as it seeks to execute its ambitious growth strategy for...

