Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Pushing Boundaries In Telecommunications, Big Data Insights, Rich Communication Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

has made a name for itself as an evolving technology company, constantly driving innovations in telecommunications, big data insights, and rich communication services (“RCS”). Its focus on the Chinese market has made it a force to be reckoned with, as evidenced by its growing year-over-year revenue since its establishment in 2016. Through proprietary platforms and technologies such as Sapientus, FNGR is slowly positioning itself to capitalize on two critical industries within the Chinese market – insurtech and telecom. Sapientus is an advanced platform that pushes innovation to achieve previously unattainable insights by mining behavioral patterns and distinctive features, thereby extracting insights to drive better claim management decisions and increase underwriting efficiency. A recent article reads,“So far, FNGR's four primary offerings all leverage technology and innovation to improve the lifestyle of the public. But, more importantly, the company is further investing in its research and development to increase value for its shareholders. This indicates an enterprise that is as committed to the end consumer as it is to shareholders, an aspect that sets it apart from other players in the industry. This positions FNGR for inevitable growth as time progresses.”

To view the full article, visit



About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .