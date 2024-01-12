Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Marks 2021 Year Close With Major Investment Into Its Insurtech Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



2021 marked the year when FingerMotion invested heavily into its insurtech product and service offering

It forged partnerships with key players such as Pacific Life, Happy Life Insurance, and Munich Re to further develop innovative insurance business models for its customers

These investments would see a 48% year-over-year growth in the number of insurtech business deals for the company from 2020 FingerMotion hopes that these investments, coupled with its strengthened position as a mobile data service provider, will help it to grow its customer numbers to over a billion

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , since its inception, has always pushed the envelope with innovation. This commitment has made it a key player in the Chinese market, particularly with its mobile payment and recharge platform solutions. Its tech innovations have also trickled down to the insurtech sector, in which FingerMotion is a critical player.

For the 2021 calendar year, FingerMotion stamped its position as an industry leader in the mobile data service sector. Its innovations benefitted hundreds of...

