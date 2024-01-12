Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Q3 Financial Report Notes Record Profit Growth, Ongoing Efforts To Build SMS, Big Data Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



U.S.-based communications technology brand FingerMotion is building its profits as it focuses on services for China's world-leading, mobile-connected population

FingerMotion recently reported its financial statement for the Q3 quarter ending Nov. 30, noting gross profits at a record $967,075

The profits report was 56 percent higher than the same period during the previous year, driven primarily by the company's Telecommunications Products and Services business FingerMotion's Telecommunications Products and Services revenues grew 580 percent YOY despite a slowing trend for SMS services as the company shifted resources to the company's collaboration with China Mobile in the country's Fujian province for 5G-related SMS products

Evolving communications and big data technology company FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , is entering 2022 with record profitability and continued growth of its gross margins.



“We expect this trend in gross margins to continue, and revenue should ramp as the insurtech business starts to unfold,” CEO Martin Shen stated in conjunction with the company's announcement Jan. 18 of its financial profile for the...

