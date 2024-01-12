Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Marks A 21% Year-Over-Year Growth In Revenue For Q3 2022 Anticipates Significant Growth In The Next Fiscal Year

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion attributed its strong finish for Q3 2022 to strategic investments and collaborations with key players in the industry

It hopes to carry on this performance trend into the next fiscal year, tapping into the investments and collaborations made so far

The company also plans to capitalize on the insurtech sector while also forming new brands designed to offer mobile device protection for the Chinese market

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , recently released its financial results for the third quarter of the 2022 financial year (“Q3 2021”), posting a 21% growth in revenue from the same period in 2020. Martin Shen, the Chief Executive officer (“CEO”) of the company, termed this a“strong finish” while also expressing his optimism for even better performance in the next fiscal year ( ).

This growth for Q3 2022 was attributed to the company's strategic investments and collaborations with key players in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .