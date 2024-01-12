(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion just announced a 37% annual revenue growth from $6.24 million in 2021 to $22.93 million for the 2022 financial year

Big Data posted the most significant growth at 297%, followed by Telecommunications Products & Services at 170% and SMS & MMS at 5% The company looks to keep pushing gross margins higher by leveraging the optimization of its product offerings

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

just released its financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022, which was an incredible year for the company. Annual revenue rose from $6.24 million in 2021 to $22.93 million in 2022, representing a 37% growth. This maintains the company's upward trajectory, having posted an 82% revenue growth from FY 2020 ( ).



During the release of the FY 2021 financial results, Martin Shen, FingerMotion's Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), noted that the company's biggest challenge at the time was access to non-dilutive...

