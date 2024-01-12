Conference Presentation Shows Growth Of Fingermotion Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FNGR) Telcom Tech Service Operations, Revenues

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



FingerMotion is a U.S.-based communications technology business focused on serving the enormous cell phone and reinsurance markets in China

Company CEO Martin Shen recently reported on the growing operations of FingerMotion and the increase in annual revenues when he appeared at LD Micro's annual investor-centric conference in California

Shen noted that FingerMotion's ultimate goal is to improve people's lifestyles by using technology and data analysis to boost understanding, and creating new products that further develop that goal The company is expanding on its SMS, MMS and top-up revenue channels by developing RCS services and a device protection plan operation for the coming year

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

continues to build a strong telecommunications revenue stream in mobile top-up, short and multimedia messaging (SMS and MMS) services for Chinese consumers while building new revenue channels in several of China's provinces, particularly in rich communication services (“RCS”) that mark an evolution of SMS and MMS by drawing on the power of 5G wireless technology to expand marketing and purchasing services.

As an evolving communications and big data technology company, FingerMotion continues to seek new capital to fund its growing endeavors in China's 1.6 billion-person mobile products and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNGR are available in the company's newsroom at



About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (CW) is a specialized communications platform focused on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. As one of 40+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), CW provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution to IBN's millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public Chinese companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from ChineseWire, text“China” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:



ChineseWire (CW)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

ChineseWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .