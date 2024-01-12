Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Optimizing Product Offerings To Push Gross Margins Higher

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR)

recently reported its financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022.“Annual revenue rose from $6.24 million in 2021 to $22.93 million in 2022, representing a 37% growth... For FY 2022, FingerMotion posted grows profits of $2.81 million, representing a 71% increase from the previous year. This was mainly achieved through the growth of the SMS & MMS business, which posted a 5% year-over-year ('YoY') growth, as well as Telecommunications Products and Services, which posted a 170% revenue growth from 2021. However, the sector that posted the highest growth was Big Data. Revenue for this sector grew 297% from the previous year, carrying on the momentum initiated in 2021,” a recent article reads.“Going forward, FingerMotion CEO Martin Shen noted that the company will keep pushing gross margins higher, which will be influenced by the optimization of the company's product offerings. In addition, FingerMotion plans to follow through with its mobile protection program, whose rollout is on schedule and which, it is confident, will play an integral role in the company's growth for the current financial year.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

