Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emphasizes Oral Cannabinoid Delivery Benefits Following SARS-Cov-2 Study

The study is available for public viewing and is entitled“Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants” ( )

Dr. Richard van Breeman, who headed the independent study, explained that smoking and vaping cannabinoids are ineffective against preventing SARS-CoV-2, whereas oral delivery methods are effective Lexaria has been studying and researching the oral delivery of compounds using its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology, which enhances bioavailability and absorption, requiring less heat than smoking or vaping and leaving the cannabinoid compounds undamaged

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, commented on an independent January 10 study headed by lead research scientist Dr. Richard van Breeman, which discovered that cannabinoids can block cellular entry of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its emerging variants ( ). The study shows that smoking and vaping are likely ineffective measures, whereas oral delivery methods are.

"If these hemp products containing these compounds are smoked or vaped, the heat exposure could cause the chemical decomposition or conversion," Dr. van Breeman discussed the findings

