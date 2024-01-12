(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a widely used excipient in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries, with valuable applications in the pharmaceutical sector. North America is expected to dominate the global MCC market in terms of market share New York, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, projecting an increase from US$989.7 million in 2023 to US$1,548.1 million by the conclusion of 2030. The Microcrystalline cellulose market (MCC) serves as an essential excipient with widespread applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors. Derived from natural cellulose sources such as cotton or wood pulp, MCC is a colorless, odorless substance renowned for its remarkable binding, disintegration, and flow properties. It is commonly integrated into tablet formulations, acting as a stabilizing and expanding agent. In the pharmaceutical industry, MCC plays a pivotal role in enhancing drug delivery by ensuring uniform distribution. Additionally, it serves as an anti-caking agent in the food industry. The product's appeal is further heightened by its eco-friendly characteristics, including biodegradability and renewable sourcing, aligning seamlessly with the growing demand for sustainable ingredients across various industries. Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: Market Scope:

Driving Forces behind the Surge:

Increased Use in Pharmaceutical Industry: MCC is widely used as a binder, diluent, and disintegrant in tablet manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry. The growth of the pharmaceutical market, especially in emerging economies, is leading to higher demand for MCC.

Growing Food and Beverage Industry: MCC is used as a stabilizer, emulsifier, and fat substitute in ice creams, sauces, dressings etc. The expansion of processed and convenience food sector globally is contributing to MCC demand.

Rising Nutraceuticals Sector: Dietary supplements and fortified foods come under the nutraceuticals domain. MCC is used in nutraceuticals for its binding, moisture retention, and disintegration properties. The nutraceuticals market is projected to grow steadily.

Advancements in Tableting Technology: With improvements in tableting machines and techniques, more intricate and multi-layer tablets can be produced today. This allows greater utilization of MCC as an excipient for specialized tablet designs.

Increased Research and Development: Extensive R&D to develop innovative MCC forms and grades with better functionality and properties allows manufacturers to cater to wider applications and achieve product differentiation.

Demand for Low-Calorie Products: MCC is favored in foods, beverages, and medicines as a low-calorie bulking agent and substitute for sugars and carbohydrates. The rising consumer demand for low-cal foods further propels MCC adoption.

Market Projections and Growth Dynamics :

Market Size and Growth Projections

The global MCC market size was valued at USD 960 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021 and will expand further at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2030.

Factors such as rising pharmaceutical production and growing processed food demand in emerging Asian economies is fueling rapid APAC market growth.

Demand Drivers

Rising use of MCC as an excipient for drug manufacturing across both traditional and specialized tablets will drive significant growth.

Increasing utilization in food ingredients for stabilization, texturizing and as fat and sugar substitute will bolster demand.

Regulatory support and compliance with international food safety standards encourages MCC adoption among manufacturers.

Trends Influencing Growth

Innovation such as development of silicified microcrystalline cellulose for enhanced binding capabilities allows expansion across drug formulations.

Consumer preference for clean label products has led to MCC usage in food ingredients as a natural additive versus synthetic agents.

Advancements in 3D printing have enabled early stage research for MCC application in customized and personalized medicine.

Challenges

Highly consolidated market dominated by few large-scale manufacturers limits entry of new players.

Availability of alternate ingredients like starch, guar gum, carrageenan etc can hamper wider adoption.

Volatility in prices of raw materials namely pulp and wood causes uncertainty over supply and costs.

Key supply-side dynamics in the microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market:

Raw Material Sourcing and Prices: MCC is derived from native cellulose obtained from wood pulp or cotton. Fluctuations in forestry resources and cotton crop outputs lead to volatility in raw material supply and pricing.

High Consolidation Among Large Suppliers: The MCC industry is highly consolidated with the top 3 players holding over 65% market share. Key companies are FMC Corporation, Dupont, Asahi Kasei, Blanver among others. High entry barriers limit competition.

Technology Innovations in Manufacturing Processes: Investments into R&D has enabled innovations like surface nanoprecipitation technology to improve MCC production capacities and capabilities for unique particle size variations.

Regulatory Framework and Compliance: MCC manufacturers have to adhere to good manufacturing practices mandated by pharmaceutical regulatory agencies regarding consistency in particle size and prevention of contamination.

Strategic Sourcing and Long Term Contracts: Leading MCC suppliers engage in strategic partnerships and long term supply contracts with end-user industries to better forecast demand and sales.

Geographic Expansion: Companies are expanding into high potential regions through acquisitions of local ingredients businesses, opening new production plants and growing distribution networks.

Key Players in the Microcrystalline Cellulose Market:



DuPont de Nemours, Inc : Leading global producer of MCC for pharmaceutical and food applications. Key brands are Avicel PH and Ceolus KG.

Asahi Kasei Corporation : Japanese chemical company manufacturing MCC for over 50 years. Operates plants in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

DFE Pharma : German pharmaceutical excipient company providing customized MCC grades for tablet and capsule filling.

J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (JRS ): Major European MCC supplier offering products like VIVAPUR and VIVASOL for drug formulation and food ingredients. Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd .: Indian entrepreneurial venture founded in 2004 that has grown into a major MCC manufacturer for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and food industries. Backward integrated production using renewable farm forestry as cellulose source. Positioned as a reliable, good quality supplier from India with focus on exports. Has two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.



Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Segmentation :

By Material

Wood-based: Accounts for largest share driven by abundant availability of wood pulp at economical costs mainly from pine and eucalyptus trees. North America and Europe lead production.

Non Wood-based: Cotton linter is key source for non-wood cellulose. Although limited supply, cotton MCC is preferred for its high purity traits. China dominates cotton-based MCC output.

By Application

Food and Beverages: Used as stabilizer, gelling agent, emulsifier and fat substitute. Growing demand for processed foods and additives drives strong growth.

Pharmaceuticals: The largest application for MCC with widespread use as excipient in drug formulations due to binder/diluent properties.

Cosmetics and Personal Care: Utilized in creams, lotions and oils. Rising consumer spending on cosmetics supports market expansion.

Paints and Coatings: Functions as a water retention agent and to improve consistency. Construction sector growth in developing economies to aid demand.

By Geography

North America: Mature market. US is a major producer driven by advanced pharmaceutical industry. Export focused revenue generation.

Europe: Leads in patent registrations pointing to significant R&D. High pharmaceutical and processed food product demand.

East Asia: China and Japan have a strong MCC production base owing to raw material availability - wood pulp and cotton.

South Asia and Oceania: Fastest growth fueled by India and Australia backed by investments in biopharma and advancing excipient technologies.

