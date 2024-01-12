Upgaming Will Exhibit Its' Cutting-Edge Igaming Solutions At ICE London 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Upgaming, an award-winning casino aggregation provider, will be exhibiting at the grand iGaming exhibition ICE London 2024, which provides an excellent opportunity for networking and collaboration in the iGaming industry. The event is scheduled from February 6th to 8th.Upgaming will exhibit its products at Stand S2-350. Specifically, they will showcase their latest advancements in the field, including the ultra-fast sportsbook, casino aggregation software, API tools and mini games catalogue.Attendees at ICE London will be able to examine Upgaming's sportsbook software , which boasts over 112,000 live events, more than 96,000 pre-match events, and + 5,200 betting markets across various sports. The software, backed by more than 150 in-house bookmakers and robust risk management tools, is designed to elevate operators' offerings to new heights.Moreover, we will also showcase our casino software , featuring an impressive collection of over 12 000 games from +150 leading providers in the industry. It comes with a comprehensive and user-friendly back office and versatile bonus system.A key attraction at Upgaming's stand will be the award-winning Casino aggregation and API integration tools. These tools are engineered for seamless software integration, enhancing the ease of adopting Upgaming's solutions. The sportsbook API, Casino API, and Unified API integration tools are all part of Upgaming's endeavour to streamline the integration process for operators.But it's not just all business, we will also unveil our captivating mini-game lineup at ICE London 2024. Visitors will have the chance to check out and experience popular titles like Dino, Chicken, the award-winning Aero, Teleport, and Icefield. This will be another funny, engaging and innovative side of our product range.Upgaming extends a warm invitation to its clients, partners, affiliates, and all iGaming enthusiasts to visit their stand at S2-350. This event presents a unique opportunity to delve into the possibilities and advancements in the world of iGaming. We encourage interested parties to schedule meetings in advance to make the most of this exciting event.For additional details. Check out the article about Upgaming's exhibition at ICE London 2024About UpgamingUpgaming is a leading provider of innovative iGaming solutions, known for its wide range of products and commitment to innovation and excellence. Their product range includes the ultra-fast and scalable sportsbook software, award winning casino aggregation software and Sportsbook API, Casino API and Unified API tools. They also offer a collection of funny and engaging mini-games. You can get access to the complete suite of Upgaming's offerings through their white label and turnkey solutions. With a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, Upgaming continues to be a front-runner in the iGaming industry.

