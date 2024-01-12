Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market 2027: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types And Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is the dimer of cyclopentadiene that is produced through the Diels Alder Reaction. It is a colorless, flammable substance with camphor-like odor. DCPD products are used in a wide variety of resins, such as unsaturated polyester resin, epoxy resin, hydrocarbon resin, and phenolic resin. Apart from resins, DCPD is used to manufacture products such as varnishes, paints, elastomers, and flame retardants for plastics, metallocenes, pesticides, insecticides, and hot melt adhesives.

Factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market include light weight property of DCPD. In addition, other properties of poly-DCPD such as chemical resistance, and high impact resistance, increase its uses in various end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, plastics, and others, which are the other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global dicyclopentadiene market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with production, and environmental issues such as release of wastewater during exploration & production (E&P) activities are the key factors restraining the growth of the global dicyclopentadiene market. Further, emerging trends such as leading companies involved in R&D to design new exploration & production (E&P) techniques to reduce cost and make it environment friendly are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is segmented by type, end-user, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into DCPD resin grade, DCPD UPR grade, and DCPD high purity. By end-user, it is classified into building & construction, automotive, marine, electrical & electronic, and others. By application, it is divided into unsaturated polyester resin, hydrocarbon resins, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) elastomers, cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) & cyclin olefin polymer (COP), poly-DCPD, and others. Based on region, the global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific dicyclopentadiene market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in the plastics and resins industry in the region. China and India are anticipated to dominate the market owing to increase in the construction and infrastructure industry in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market are Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Braskem SA, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips, Cymetech Corporation, Zeon, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., Fushun Yikesi New Material Co. Ltd., and Kolon.

