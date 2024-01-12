Subscription E-Commerce Market Size To Worth USD 5720.29 Billion By 2030| With A 62.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Subscription E-commerce
Global Subscription E-commerce Market include Applied com, Inc., Barkbox, Beauty For All Industries, Blue Apron Holdings, Brich Box, Dollar Shave Club "Rising consumer demand for curated experiences and convenience fuels the booming subscription e-commerce market, shaping the future of personalized product discovery and delivery."
”
Exactitude Consultancy
The Subscription E-commerce Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data.
The global Subscription E-commerce market size valued ata USD 193.67 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 5720.29 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 62.2%from 2024 to 2030..
Key companies profiled in Subscription E-commerce market: com, Inc., Barkbox, Beauty For All Industries, Blue Apron Holdings, Brich Box, Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's), FabFitFun, Femtec Health, Flintobox, Hello Fresh, JustFab, Loot Crate, Nature Delivered ltd, Netflix, Peloton Interactive, Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy), PetSmart Inc, The Walt Disney Company, Unilever and other.
Recent Developments:
November 30, 2023– At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company announced that Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), a leading Asian telco and digital group headquartered in Malaysia, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider.
December 12, 2023 - Blue Apron, the pioneer of the meal kit industry in the U.S., expands its ready-to-eat category with the launch of Prepared & Ready meals, available to order now for weekly shipment starting January 8, 2024.
Subscription E-commerce Market Research Methodology
Dividing the Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Product types and Application
Subscription E-commerce market by Subscription Type
Service Subscription
Subscription Box
Digital Content Subscription
Others
Subscription E-commerce market by Application
Beauty and Personal Care
Food and Beverage
Clothing and Fashion
Entertainment
Health and Fitness
Others
Subscription E-commerce market by Payment Mode
Online
Offline
Subscription E-commerce market by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Regional Outlook of Global Subscription E-commerce
The subscription e-commerce business has been dominated by North America, primarily the United States. Subscription-based services have seen a major increase in popularity in the United States, particularly in the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, fashion, and digital content streaming industries. The region's supremacy may be ascribed to a number of reasons, including a technologically knowledgeable customer population, ubiquitous internet access, a strong logistical infrastructure, and a culture that values innovation and convenience.
