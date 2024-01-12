Subscription E-Commerce Market Size To Worth USD 5720.29 Billion By 2030| With A 62.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Subscription E-commerce market size valued ata USD 193.67 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 5720.29 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 62.2%from 2024 to 2030.

The global Subscription E-commerce market size valued ata USD 193.67 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 5720.29 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 62.2%from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Subscription E-commerce market: com, Inc., Barkbox, Beauty For All Industries, Blue Apron Holdings, Brich Box, Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care (Harry's), FabFitFun, Femtec Health, Flintobox, Hello Fresh, JustFab, Loot Crate, Nature Delivered ltd, Netflix, Peloton Interactive, Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy), PetSmart Inc, The Walt Disney Company, Unilever and other.

Recent Developments:

November 30, 2023– At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company announced that Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), a leading Asian telco and digital group headquartered in Malaysia, has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider.

December 12, 2023 - Blue Apron, the pioneer of the meal kit industry in the U.S., expands its ready-to-eat category with the launch of Prepared & Ready meals, available to order now for weekly shipment starting January 8, 2024.

Subscription E-commerce Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Subscription E-commerce Market by Product types and Application

Subscription E-commerce market by Subscription Type

Service Subscription

Subscription Box

Digital Content Subscription

Others

Subscription E-commerce market by Application

Beauty and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Clothing and Fashion

Entertainment

Health and Fitness

Others

Subscription E-commerce market by Payment Mode

Online

Offline

Subscription E-commerce market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Outlook of Global Subscription E-commerce

The subscription e-commerce business has been dominated by North America, primarily the United States. Subscription-based services have seen a major increase in popularity in the United States, particularly in the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, fashion, and digital content streaming industries. The region's supremacy may be ascribed to a number of reasons, including a technologically knowledgeable customer population, ubiquitous internet access, a strong logistical infrastructure, and a culture that values innovation and convenience.

Request for a complete report with TOC:

Major Points from Table of Contents

Global Subscription E-commerce Market Research Report 2023-2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Introduction

Objective of the Study

Definition of the Market

Market Scope

Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

Years Considered for the Study

Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

Key Findings of the Study

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors for this Market

Factors Challenging the Market

Opportunities of the Global Subscription E-commerce Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

Technological and Market Developments in the Subscription E-commerce Market

Industry News by Region

Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

Global Subscription E-commerce Market-Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Future Forecast of the Global Subscription E-commerce Market from 2023-2029

Future Forecast of the Industry from 2023-2029 Segment by Region

Global Subscription E-commerce Market Production and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

Global Subscription E-commerce Market Consumption and Growth Rate Forecast by Application (2023-2029)

TOC Continued...

Key questions answered in the report are:

1.What is the market's size?

2. What is the rate of market expansion?

3. Which market share-generating segment was it?

4. Who are the major businesses and participants in the market?

5. What are the Market's driving forces?

7. What is the market's dominant deployment segment?

8. Which business sector contributed the highest proportion of revenue to the market?

