The Global Smart Door Lock Market Is Anticipated To Grow USD 8.10 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 20%

Smart Door Lock Market

Global Smart Door Lock Market include Assa Abloy, Allegion, Dormakaba, Samsung SDS

- Exactitude Consultancy

A complete study of the global Smart Door Lock Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. The market report also examines the current state of the Smart Door Lock industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Smart Door Lock market size was valued at USD 2.26 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 8.10 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Smart Door Lock markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

Assa Abloy, Allegion, Dormakaba, Samsung SDS, Honeywell, Schlage, August Home, Kwikset, Ultraloq, Gate Labs, Nuki, Igloohome, Lockitron, Danalock, Salto Systems, Aventsecurity, Xeeder, Haven, Panasonic, Yale

Recent Developments:

December 19, 2023: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) and Panasonic Corporation (PC) in collaboration with a leading seed stage venture capital (VC) – 100X announced the shortlist of 12 start-ups from over 140 entries received for the 'Panasonic Ignition' Corporate Innovation accelerator program. Panasonic aims to mentor, guide, and fund early to mid-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions in the field of Energy Management for commercial spaces.

December 8, 2023: Honeywell To Strengthen Building Automation Business With Acquisition Of Carrier's Global Access Solutions. Purchase price of $4.95 billion represents ~13x 2023E EBITDA, inclusive of tax benefits and run-rate cost synergies. Acquisition will strengthen Honeywell's strategic alignment to the megatrend of automation, underpinned by digitalization.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Smart Door Lock Market Report

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Deadbolt

Lever Handles

Padlock

Others

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Biometric Door

Smart Card Door Locks

Electric Strike Door Locks

Others

Home Fitness Equipment Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America accounted for the largest market in the Smart Door Lock market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The increasing focus on home security is a major driver of market expansion. The adoption of smart door locks has been accelerated by consumers' search for cutting-edge security solutions in response to growing concerns about break-ins and illegal access. By providing features like remote monitoring, biometric authentication, and integration with other smart home systems, these devices improve overall security. The competitive environment and wide range of new products being introduced by various players define the North American market. In order to provide cutting-edge features and functionality, both established businesses and startups are investing in research and development, which is fostering a dynamic market environment. A wider range of consumers can now afford smart door locks thanks to price competition and increased product offerings brought about by this competition.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smart Door Lock market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart Door Lock market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global Smart Door Lock Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global Smart Door Lock Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global Smart Door Lock Market, By Product

Global Smart Door Lock Market, By Application

Global Smart Door Lock Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Smart Door Lock Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

