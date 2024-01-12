Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size To Worth USD 2034.87 Billion By 2030 | With A 8.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market include -Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

- exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The” Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market" Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the market research collection of Research Reports. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography. It provides an overview of the current market size and its forecast in terms of revenue and volume. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market with respect to various aspects such as growth Factors, challenges, Restraints, Developments, and Opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market. Also this report analysis Porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The global ((keyword)) market size was valued at ((USD_2024_)), and is projected to reach ((USD_2030__)), registering a CACR of ((CAGR__))% from 2024 to 2030

Click here to download free sample:

#request-a-sample

Top Key Players in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:

Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, DSV, DB Schenker, SF Logistics/Kerry Logistics, H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors, Sinotrans, Maersk Logistics, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, B. Hunt, GEODIS, GXO Logistics, DACHSER, Total Quality Logistics, Kintetsu World Express, LX Pantos, Bolloré Logistics

Recent Developments:

November 29, 2023: DB Schenker, a prominent player in the global logistics industry, has taken a significant stride in airfreight operations through a collaborative effort with American Airlines Cargo. The unveiling of an Application Programming Interface (API) connection on November 14th, 2023, signifies a pivotal advancement in the digitization and optimization of airfreight booking procedures. This move is expected to enhance efficiency and streamline processes in the realm of airfreight logistics.

28November2023: Kuehne+Nagel has announced to acquire Farrow, a reputable customs broker based in Canada. This strategic move is aligned with Kuehne+Nagel's commitment to enhancing its service portfolio, particularly for businesses reliant on customs clearance services. The acquisition is positioned to cater to the escalating demand within an environment marked by progressively intricate international trade regulations.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Segmentation of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:

Segments Covered in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Industry

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Service Type

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing and Transportation

Others

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, By Geography

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market in the third-party logistics (3PL) market. Asia-Pacific accounted for 37 % market share of the global market value. The Asia-Pacific region leads the third-party logistics (3PL) industry, owing to a number of variables that contribute to its logistical significance. Robust economic development, a burgeoning e-commerce industry, and increased manufacturing activity have all contributed to a considerable need for effective and optimized logistics solutions.

In addition, firms in many sectors attempt to improve their supply chain operations, 3PL providers in Asia-Pacific play an important role by providing a broad range of services that include shipping, warehousing, and distribution. The region's strategic geographical situation raises its relevance in global trade routes, establishing it as a vital center for logistics and supply chain activities. Furthermore, the rapid use of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics sector improves efficiency and responsiveness.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2017 to 2023, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Secure a Copy of the Premium Research Report @:

There are several compelling reasons to consider purchasing this report on the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market:

Comprehensive Market Insights: The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It offers valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

In-Depth Industry Analysis: The report delves into the competitive landscape, market segmentation, and key players' profiles. It presents a thorough assessment of the market's current and future potential, helping businesses identify potential partnerships, acquisitions, or investment opportunities.

Market Size and Forecast: The report includes accurate market sizing and forecasting data, enabling businesses to gauge the market's growth potential and plan their investments accordingly. This data-driven approach assists in optimizing resource allocation and mitigating risks.

Emerging Trends and Innovations: By highlighting emerging trends and innovations in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, the report equips businesses with valuable foresight. Staying ahead of the curve on technological advancements and consumer preferences can offer a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis: The report examines the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market across different regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional dynamics and market variations. This information aids businesses in devising region-specific strategies and tapping into high-growth markets.

Regulatory Insights: With an analysis of relevant regulations and policies impacting the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, the report helps businesses navigate compliance requirements and mitigate regulatory risks.

Related Reports:

5G-Ready Telematics Control Units (TCU) Market

AC Motor Market

Actuators Market

ADAS Market

Customization:

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report may well be modified to meet your detailed business essentials. Because we understand what our clients want, we provide up to 20% customization for any of our market reports at no added cost to all of our Users.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn