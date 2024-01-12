23 Trains To Delhi Delayed As Thick Fog Blankets City, Airport Visibility At Zero

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Parts of the national capital New Delhi and surrounding areas are under thick fog as the mercury dropped to 5.4 degrees Celsius, ANI reported. The fog has affected services, causing 23 trains to be delayed, and reducing visibility levels at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to zero, it added Read | Orange alert for cold wave declared in THESE states till 13 January. See IMD full forecastFlights largely unaffectedDespite the adverse conditions, flight operations at the airport remained largely unaffected. Delhi airport authorities issued an advisory, urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport airport implemented Low Visibility Procedures, and all flight operations were reported as normal. However, passengers were advised to stay in touch with their airlines for any changes. The CAT III (Category III) instrument landing system, essential for operations in low visibility conditions, was in use to facilitate landings and takeoffs during dense fog Read | Mumbai Air Show 2024: Airport partially shut, flights to be affected, traffic advisory issued for 12-14 January\"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights not CAT III compliant may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact their airlines for the latest flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,\" airport authorities stated India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) in Delhi also recorded 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at the same time.23 trains delayedAs many as 23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on January 12, ANI reported Read | 'America, Britain will pay a heavy price': Houthi warns after UK, US airstrikes on YemenHere is a list of all affected services:22415 VARANASI-NEW DELHI VANDE BHARAT EXP - Delayed by 2 hours12309 RAJENDRANAGAR-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXP - Delayed by 1 hour12423 DIBRUGARH-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI - Delayed by 01.35 hours22691 BANGLORE -NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours22823 BHUBNESHWAR-NEW DELHI RAJDHANI EXP - Delayed by 04.00 hours82501 LUCKNOW-NEW DELHI TEJAS - Delayed by 02.00 hours12413 AJMER-KATRA POOJA EXPRESS - Delayed by 06.30 hours12801 PURI-NEW DELHI PURUSHOTTAM EXP - Delayed by 04.00 hours12451 KANPUR-NEW DELHI SHRAMSHAKTI - Delayed by 01.45 hours15707 KATIHAR-AMRITSAR EXP - Delayed by 06.00 hours12716 AMRITSAR-NANDED EXPRESS - Delayed by 04.15 hours12553 SAHARSA-NEW DELHI VAISHALI EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.30 hours12427 REWA-ANAND VIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.00 hours12417 PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours12367 BHAGALPUR-ANANDVIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours12559 BANARAS-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours12919 AMBEDKARNAGAR-KATRA - Delayed by 02.30 hours12779 VASCO-NIZAMUDDIN - Delayed by 02.00 hours12615 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI - Delayed by 01.00 hours12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 02.00 hours12723 HYDERABAD-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 03.00 hours11841 KHAJARAO-KURUKSHETRA EXPRESS - Delayed by 06.30 hours12138 FEROZPUR-MUMBAI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.20 hours12414 JAMMUTAWI-AJMER POOJA EXPRESS - Delayed by 05.30 hours15658 ΚΑΜAKHYA-DELHI JN BRAHMPUTRA MAIL - Delayed by 05.30 hours12447 ΜΑΝIKPIR-NIZAMUDDIN EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours12427 Rewa-Anand Vihar Exp - Delayed by 01.00 hours12417 PRAYAGRAJ-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours12225 Azamgarh- Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express - Delayed by 04.00 hours12367 BHAGALPUR-ANANDVIHAR EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours12393 RAJENDRNAGAR-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.15 hours12919 Ambedkarnagar- Katra Express - Delayed by 03.00 hours14207 MAA BELHI DEVI DHAM PRATAPGARH-DELHI JN. - Delayed by 01.00 hours12615 Chennai- New Delhi GT - Delayed by 02.15 hours12621 CHENNAI-NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.00 hours12723 HYDERABAD- NEW DELHI EXPRESS - Delayed by 01.30 hours15658 Kamakhya- Delhi Jn. Brahmputra Mail - Delayed by 04.00 hours14623 Seoni-Ferozpur Express - Delayed by 04.30 hours12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express - Delayed by 02.15 hoursAlso Read | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries longtime partner Oliver Mulherin. 5 interesting things you should know about 'Ollie'

